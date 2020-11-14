Providing services for the Hispanic community: Mexican consulate mobile unit visiting Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mexican Delegates are coming to Peoria to assist those in the Hispanic community with documentation and legal services.

The process is apart of the Chicago Mexican Consulate Mobile Unit which travels throughout Illinois. The consulate is scheduled to come to First United Methodist Church on 116 NE Perry Ave.

Hispanic leaders said the consulate can help Mexican Nationals with issuing birth certificates, passports, and identification cards. They also said the consulate can assist with legal aid and COVID-19 relief funds.

Adrian Garcia, associate pastor at First United Methodist Church, said the mobile unit is more helpful this year as it saves residents from traveling to Chicago for services during the pandemic.

“The mobile unit is very helpful because you don’t need to go to Chicago to get any tramit at all,” Garcia said. “Most of the time you can do it right here in Peoria. There are no lines, there is no traffic. There are no extra expenses to go one day.”

Garcia said the consulate is accepting appointments now and he encourages those who need to schedule an appointment to call the mobile consulate at 1-877-639-4835.

He said the consulate will not be able to serve as many people as usual this time around due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

He said the consulate will be at First United Methodist Nov. 18-21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.