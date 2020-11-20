Pub 2 announces it will be temporarily closing

NORMAL, Ill. (WMDB) — Pub 2 in Normal has announced it will be temporarily closing its doors due to the new mitigations announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

This Saturday will be its last day of service.

In a Facebook post, the bar-restaurant says it hopes to reopen when restrictions are lifted and can sit people inside or when the weather warms up more consistently.

Pub 2 announces its shutdown on Facebook early Thursday morning.

Pub 2 will be offering curbside pickup until this Saturday.

This marks the second bar in Uptown Normal, along with Maggy Miley’s, that will be closing down.