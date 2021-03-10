Pub II in the running for Barstool Sports’ best college bar

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A twin cities bar is being recognized as one of the top college bars in the nation.

Normal’s Pub II is in the running for Barstool Sports‘, Barstool Best Bar: The search for America’s best college bar.

BREAKING: This year's bracket for #BarstoolBestBar has been released. Voting starts tomorrow.



Presented by @DrinkRevitalyte

Pub II is competing against bars in other college towns in the United States in a “March-Madness” like tournament bracket with different groups or seeds in four different regions.

There’s 128 total bars in the running and the most voted for bar in each group of four will move on to the round of 32.

Pub II General Manager Lucus Rokos said winning it all would be great, but he’s just happy people enjoy spending time at the locally-owned bar.

“It’s huge for us. I’ve always had the same viewpoint as my dad and that we’re just a home town bar and to know that many people love it as much as we do means the world to us,” Rokos said. “Making a living isn’t the end goal. Making people happy is what we want to do. That’s why we’re in business and to know people are enjoying us enough to give us that recognition means a lot.”

Pub II is group eight of the Midwest region of the bracket and is facing bars at Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, and Kent State.

To vote visit Twitter and tweet #BestBarPub2.