Public can resume attending East Peoria City Council meetings in person

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria on Friday announced the public can once again attend in-person city council meetings effective immediately.

Social distancing measures will be required, and staff and public seating will be spaced adequately apart. Public comments can be made in person during the meetings; There are two public comment periods, at the beginning of the meeting on agenda items and at the end on non-agenda items.

The city council meetings will continue to be shown via Facebook Live but leaders are discontinuing public meetings via Zoom Meetings.

The next regularly scheduled East Peoria City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. June 16.

Recordings of the meetings can be viewed on East Side Community Media’s site at https://bit.ly/ESCMedia.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected