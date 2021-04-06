Public COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Peoria Transit Center, offering Johnson & Johnson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink is partnering with the Peoria City/County Health Department to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Downtown Peoria Transit Center, Thursday, April 8.

The clinic will be giving out single doses of Johnson & Johnson. To get treatment, the public will have to make an appointment between 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The transit lobby will be closed, but people will be allowed in the lobby to buy tickets, use the restroom, or receive a vaccination.

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted at the Transit Center, click here or call 2-1-1 or 309-999-4029.

A link to register is also available on the CityLink website.

