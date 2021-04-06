Public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Henry, Stark county residents

HENRY, STARK COUNTY (WMBD) — Anyone who is 18 years or older, and lives and works in Henry and Stark Counties, or lives close to county lines can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments will give Moderna shots Friday, April 9.

Those wanting the single dose of Johnson & Johnson can make an appointment for Saturday, April 10.

People who live out of the region, will not be able to make an appointment.

To make an appointment click here.

Appointments can also be made over the phone, but it’s only for people who do not have internet access or are Spanish-speaking only.

The number of appointments is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. To register please call the Health Department at (309) 852-7242 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm.