Public hearing regarding One Normal Plaza postponed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Town Council voted to postpone the public hearing process for the development of One Normal Plaza Monday night.

The postponement will last until everyone is able to meet in person. Council members agreed having face-to-face discussions will be more effective.

In 1865, 68 acres of land in Normal was used to create a children’s home to house orphans of the civil war. The property was abandoned by the state in 1983 and sold to a corporation known as One Normal Plaza. The town of Normal now owns 22 acres of the land and have since turned part of it into a public park.

The council is now considering making changes to the property. Ahead of the new development process, Normal Town Council wants input from the community, but they do not believe now is the right time.

“I do think it makes sense to delay or table it so that we can work with the neighbors with the entire council on how this development should occur,” Normal town council member Kathleen Lorenz said.

Council members said this hearing may not be put back into play until we move into phase five of the Restore Illinois Plan.

