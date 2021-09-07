Public meeting held for Glen Avenue road improvements

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A virtual public meeting was held to discuss proposed improvements to Glen Avenue from Sheridan road to Knoxville Avenue Tuesday.

The proposed improvements include replacing existing pavement with new curb and gutter and storm sewer drainage, and accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project is estimated to cost $4,850,000. $1,274,000 of the funding will come from national grants. The remaining cost will be split between the City of Peoria and Peoria County.

Emily Munday, with Crawford Murphy and Tilly, said the project is still in the planning phase.

“We are working through all the… nuts and bolts, and figuring out the pieces of it,” Murphy said.

Munday said they hope to have the proposal finalized by the end of the year. If the proposal is accepted, construction is expected to start in 2022 and is expected to last approximately 9 months to a year.

Anyone with questions about the proposed project can contact Munday at 309-680-1306, or email GlenAvenueProject@cmtengr.com.

More information about the proposed project is available online.