PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other modes of transportation, less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended it through May 3.

Appointed by former President Donald Trump, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the mandate, which applies to airplanes, train stations, buses, and other transportation hubs.

Mizelle ruled that the federal mask mandate on those public modes of transportation is “unlawful.”

President Biden’s administration released a statement that said the “Court decision means C.D.C’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time, therefore, TSA will not enforce its security directives and emergency amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time.”

Director of Airports for the Peoria International Airport, Gene Olson said, “If you don’t follow that crew member’s instructions, you could be charged with interfering with a flight crew, and that’s a crime no matter whether there’s a mask mandate or not. My advice to passengers would be to do whatever the flight crew tells you to do because if you don’t, you can find yourself in a whole lot of trouble.”

The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 by two plaintiffs and the Health Freedom Defense Fund.

Biden’s Administration is reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps whether to appeal it and said that the C.D.C. still recommended that people wear masks in enclosed public transportation settings.

Currently, United, America, Southwest, Delta, Alaska, Frontier, and other airplanes said they are dropping the face mask requirement effective immediately.