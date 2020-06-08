Public works begin cleanup of Peoria riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Flooding along the Peoria riverfront is behind us as water levels continue to recede in the Illinois River.

On Monday, Peoria Public Works crews began the clean up of leftover debris from last month’s near-record flooding. Crews began tearing apart the sandbag wall and transporting the sand out of the area. Benches, trash cans and other areas the public used are being washed and sanitized before use.

Public works director, Sie Maroon is advising curious minds to avoid the area if possible so crews can get work done safely.

“We do encourage people if they do come down, to stay back and keep a good distance away because there’s trucks moving, heavy equipment moving, there’s a lot of things going on,” Maroon said.

From start to finish, the process involves many steps, but Maroon is proud of his crew’s work.

“The crews have really come together, from the beginning of putting the wall up and now tearing the wall down. It’s a lot of work but they seem to rise to the occasion and get the job done,” Maroon said.

The work is expected to only last a couple of days and incoming rain shouldn’t push river levels high enough to cause concern.