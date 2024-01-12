PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Works Department is continuing to urge everyone on the roads to drive cautiously as crews work to clear the roads from the latest wave of snow on Friday.

According to Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, as of 4:30 a.m. roadways around the city are slick but passable. He encourages drivers to drive slowly and leave early to give themselves plenty of time to arrive at their destination.

The city’s snow plows continue to work around the clock on 12-hour shifts. Maroon said that favorable temperatures are helping keep the streets clear with each pass of the plows.

He also encourages drivers to expect conditions to change with anticipated rain, additional snow and drops in temperature later in the day.