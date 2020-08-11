Public works crews removing toppled trees and debris

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With severe storms causing multiple outages and wreaking havoc throughout the state, City of Peoria Public Works crews have been busy managing the chaos overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Alex Williams, the department’s communication specialist, said they received more than three dozen reports of downed trees and limbs that are in need of removal.

“Due to a high volume of calls and reports from residents, crews are prioritizing the highest traffic areas and main thoroughfares before venturing into residential side streets,” Williams said in a press release.

As crews attempt to restore traffic to its normal state, the department is asking the community to be patient.

Those wishing to alert Public Works crews about downed trees and branches can do so through a Peoria Cares uReport. Williams said crews will not remove limbs, leaves and other debris that are from trees on residents’ personal property.

