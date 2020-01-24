Puff n’ Paint: Local woman combines hobbies to offer a unique painting class

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill.– A Peoria woman has combined two hobbies and created a business from her home.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she’s always wanted to paint with other people. She’s not a big drinker, so when recreational weed was legalized she decided to host painting classes with a pot-related twist.

Puff n’ Paint is not your ordinary painting class.

“I was thinking about the sip and paints. I thought I don’t like to drink, and many other people don’t like to drink but like to smoke weed,” she said.

For $40 people can bring their own weed and smoke a joint while learning to paint.

“It’s basically a deposit to reserve your canvas. It covers the class and then you get to take your painting home,” she said.

As long as you are 21 and bring valid ID you can attend a class.

“Some people come by themselves, some people bring their friends but, its really great to meet all different kinds of people,” she said.

She keeps the vibe chill and hopes people feel at home.

“I allow people to go into the fridge and get drinks, we provide snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.”

She does say everyone in the class has to follow the law when it comes to pot.

Sheriff Brian Asbell told WMBD reporter, Austin Schick, that this is a gray area in the recreational marijuana law. He says if the cost is just for art materials and not the weed than it should be legal.