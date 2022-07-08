HOPEWELL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many residents in the town of Hopewell has been without water for several days.

According to updates on the village’s website on July 5, the village updated the community that there was an issue with its main well pump, and reached out to the company that services it to look into the problem.

On July 8, they released another update, and they revealed that while checking the well casing, they found that there was a blockage 500 ft. down in their 1700 ft. well.

They stated that they will bring in an inspection camera to see what is there and remove it.

New equipment was also scheduled to arrive on Friday. That new equipment will be replacing the old equipment that was removed Thursday.

The village stated that it hopes water will be restored by Sunday, but there is no guarantee.

According to a Hopewell Facebook update, the village has encouraged anyone in Hopewell struggling to get water to contact the Village.

The village will be holding a Q&A meeting about the water situation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Village Park Pavilion. All residents are welcome to attend.