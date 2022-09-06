MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some signs of Fall are already in full swing, football, apple orchards, and up next are pumpkins.

In Morton, pumpkin patches are preparing for this year’s crop.

“All of the pumpkin varieties that we grow here for our pumpkin patch are all decorative, we’ve got a lot of Jack-o’-lanterns, we’ve got a lot of striped pumpkins. Different colored pumpkins, mini pumpkins and big pumpkins,” said Roth Pumpkin Patch owner Nic Roth.

While the drier weather has had a negative impact on some crops, it’s actually helped the pumpkin crop here in Central Illinois.

“Really the pumpkins like a hot, drier growing condition. When it’s too wet, that’s when we tend to see more problems, actually,” said Roth.

“If you have too much moisture, it’s a low-lying plant with large leaves, it keeps the moisture. So that leads to fungus and diseases. That’s your biggest problem with pumpkins,” said Ackerman Family Farms owner John Ackerman.

Ackerman has been gathering pumpkins since the end of August and so far, he likes what he sees.

“Last year was very good, This year is setting up to be a great year,” said Ackerman.

Roth Pumpkin Patch opens this upcoming Monday, and Ackerman Family Farms is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.