Pumpkin season is here: One family-farm pumpkin patch opens for the season Monday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A pumpkin patch in the pumpkin capital of the world.

Roth Pumpkin Patch opened Monday, Sept. 13 for the season.

“About a two-month season, we go into Halloween,” said Nic Roth, owner of the family farm.

The pumpkin patch offers the chance to buy the orange Halloween icon, plus activities for fall family fun.

“It is a fun time of year, and families have a lot of fun out here,” Roth said.

Admission to the pumpkin patch, which includes a corn maze, hayrides, a “jumpy pillow,” slides, and farm animals, costs $7 per person.

Roth said he loves working with his young sons, who help him out on the farm.

He said they started the pumpkin patch back in 2016, and each year, they continue to expand.

“Being in the pumpkin capital of the world, and having the ability to grow pumpkins and offer this, it’s just a great combination,” Roth said.

Updates can be found on their website and Facebook page.