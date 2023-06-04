PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Bluff Community Center in Peoria hosted a “Purpose Through Pain” fundraiser event this afternoon. Community leaders shared their experiences and lessons learned through the pain of losing a loved one due to gun violence.

Local musicians also sang songs about ending the violence. The event was put on by podcast host Yolanda Wallace. Attendees could buy playing cards dedicated to the memory of those lost due to gun violence.

Pastor Kevin Hill from the Church of the Living God was one of the speakers at the event. He said that cell phones are a huge part of the problem when it comes to violence.

“It is causing beef, it is causing hard feelings, that is a genesis of a lot of the violence that we are seeing in our streets, is because of things that are being communicated through these devices,” Pastor Hill said.