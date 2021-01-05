Pushback from the owners of a pizza pub in trouble with the Town of Normal for staying open during COVID-19 closures

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Playing out in a Normal liquor commission meeting Tuesday, a showdown between Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, and the town.

Town leaders trying to enforce the governor’s executive orders and the business owners pushing back.

They say they’re serving customers, so that they can keep paying their employees.

“There should be no penalty for this business, for merely trying to survive, and keep it’s employee’s working,” said Tom DeVore, representing Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub.

“If you can go to Walmart or to Home Depot where you can have 500 people walking through it, why can’t these gentlemen have 5 or 6 people … 8 or 10 sitting in there, trying to make a living,” said DeVore

DeVore fighting against now three citations, for violating the state’s COVID-19 orders.

“To suggest that an executive order, whatever it may be, and we can talk about that briefly when the time is right, it’s not a state law sir, to suggest that is it is preposterous,” said DeVore.

But, the counter argument:

“There’s clearly nothing in the executive orders that says that it’s guidance or implies that its guidance. Were asking that disciplinary action be taken against them,” said Brain Day, representing the Town of Normal.

Day pointing back to November 4th, when the indoor dining restrictions snapped back into place.

Certainly not the only business in Central Illinois to stay open against the governor’s orders.

For now, the fate of Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub still in limbo, with no decision coming Tuesday evening.