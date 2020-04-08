Put a pause on gardening, instead start seeds inside until after Central Illinois last spring frost

Stay Connected

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Starting seed preparations and planning for frost. Spring planting is near, but a local nursery says it’s not time just yet. If you choose to plant or garden by the moon or prefer to start your seeds indoors, spring-like temperatures this week have our minds racing with how to get gardens ready.

“Spring is here,” said Ethan Wise. “It’s happening and nothing that is currently going on is going to prevent spring from happening. The flowers still want to come up and we’re doing the best that we can to make people happy.”

Hoerr Nursery’s Ethan Wise said gardening is therapeutic and offers a mental health relief.

“There are no supplements around that can make up for a nice bit of sunshine,” said Wise. “Just the mental health aspect of being outside, you can still be outside and do something that’s safe in your environment.”

Jennifer Hart a horticulturist said not to plant a garden just yet. Instead now is the time to start mocking up a plan.

“We’ve had a warm-up a little early, still expecting some cool temperatures,” said Jennifer Hart. “We’ve brought out a good variety of what we’re growing, but the plants are still small. So we will be a lot fuller with annuals and vegetables around May first.”

Hoerr Nursery’s greenhouse is closed; however, it is offering online ordering and curbside pick up Monday through Saturday.

Below are tips from the Old Farmers Almanac:

A frost date is the average date of the first or last light freeze that occurs in spring or fall. Note that local weather and topography may cause considerable variations. The probability of frost occurring after the given spring dates and before the given fall dates is 30 percent.

The classification of freeze temperatures is based on their effect on plants:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F—tender plants are killed.

29° to 32°F—tender plants are killed. Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F—widely destructive to most vegetation.

25° to 28°F—widely destructive to most vegetation. Severe freeze: 24°F and colder—heavy damage to most plants.

Frost dates are calculated based on data from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

Wondering when to plant what? Get a head start on gardening with The Old Farmer’s Almanac Planting Calendar, customized to your location!

WHY START FROM SEEDS?

Rather than start vegetables from seed, many folks opt to just buy young plants from commercial sources. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with that practice (in fact, it can save you from a few headaches later on), there are good reasons to start your own plants, too!

Mainly, people start seeds in order to get a jump on the gardening season. In regions with short growing seasons, starting seeds indoors allows you to gain a few precious weeks of growing time, which can really make a difference when frost looms in the fall. In warmer regions, starting seeds indoors can allow you to get in an extra round of crops (especially cool-weather crops) before the heat of summer stifles growth.

If you want to grow a lot of plants, buying packs of seeds is usually cheaper than buying individual seedlings from the nursery.

While some nursery plants are grown really nicely, others are poor quality. When you plant your own seeds, you have control over the way the young plant is raised. This may be especially important if you are an organic gardener.

Finally, there isn’t always a great selection of plants at local nurseries. When you plant from seed, you have a much wider choice of varieties, tastes, and textures—and you can experiment with new ones, too!

WHICH SEEDS SHOULD YOU START INDOORS?

Consult the table below to see which crops are typically started indoors, which are typically started outdoors, and which can be variable. (Note that gardeners in warmer climates will be able to start more crops outdoors than gardeners in colder climates.)

Keep in mind that there isn’t a hard-and-fast rule about what you can start indoors and outdoors; it varies by your experience, your location, and the plant itself.

