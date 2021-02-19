Quad Con coming to Northwoods Mall in March

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quad Con will be coming to the Northwoods Mall in Peoria March 6 and 7.

The free family-friendly event celebrates pop culture, including comics, TV shows, video games, and more. Many vendors will be in attendance selling all sorts of nerdy collectibles.

The event will be holding a live auction to raise money for the Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping families with children who have congenital heart defects. The auction will be held March 6, at 4 p.m.

Those who attended are encouraged to dress up, and a cosplay parade will be held Saturday, March 6, after the live auction.

The event will follow all state and county health guidelines, and masks will be mandatory. Vendors will be able to limit the number of guests at their tables to ensure social distancing.

More information and updates can be found on the event Facebook page.