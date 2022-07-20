PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A pop culture event will be returning to Peoria Saturday.

According to a press release from the Peoria Civic Center (PCC), Quad Con will be held in the PCC Exhibit Halls on July 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quad Con will feature artists, vendors and contests based around different aspects of pop culture, including video games, sci-fi, role-playing, comics, toys, board games, vintage magazines, posters and more.

During the event, a live auction will take place to raise money for Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation, which raises money for children with heart defects.

Anthony’s Collectibles will host featured guest, Ross Marquand, who is best known for his role as Aaron on The Walking Dead. His other credits include Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, What If? and Invincible.

Those in attendance will also be able to take part in several competitions, including a $500 video game tournament, a $500 costume contest, a Meta Zoo tournament and a Magic The Gathering Tournament.

Entry to Quad Con is $10, but it is free after 2:30 p.m. Parking for the event is also free.

The latest information about Quad Con is available on its Facebook page.

