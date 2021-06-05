Quad Con partners with the Peoria Civic Center to host ‘Largest Pop Culture Expo’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center was overflowing with comic books and other pop culture fun this weekend.

The center partnered with Quad Con to host what organizers called the largest pop culture expo ever to hit Peoria.

The convention included card and video game tournaments, panels and a costume contest.

About 130 vendors, artists and authors set up shop in the convention center.

Quad Con’s event coordinator, John Wells, said Saturday’s convention was a test-run to see how the community responded. He also said he thinks it could become a regular event at the Civic Center.

“The Civic Center teamed up with us to try to see if Peoria would support a big show like this,” Wells said. “And it’s been a phenomenal success. We’re so happy everybody came out. It was very well-attended.”

People could find comics, stickers, art, toys and memorabilia.

“We are a river to our people in that we offer everything nerdy and geeky to the mainstream,” Wells said. “So if you’re really kind of into it, then you’ll like it. But if you’re really into it, this is kind of like heaven or nirvana for people. So this is definitely a nerd’s paradise.”