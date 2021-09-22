Attention all geeks: Quad Con to return to Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quad Con is making a triumphant return to Peoria this weekend.

The convention is coming to Northwoods Mall on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, to offer locals, “a free and geeky good time.”

More than 70 artists, authors, vendors, and cosplayers will be in attendance.

Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart tournaments will also be available at no cost to enter. During both days, winners of each tournament will receive $50 gift cards which can be redeemed with any of the 70+ artists, authors, and vendors setting up at the convention.

Quad Con was made for those who enjoy video games, sci-fi, role-playing, comics, toys, board games, vintage magazines, posters, and much more. Locals can join the con to sell items or potentially take home childhood treasures.

Anyone looking for more information on the convention can reach out to Northwoods Mall’s Marketing Director Bob Schertz at 309-688-0444 or via email at Bob.Schertz@washingtonprime.com.