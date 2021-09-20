Quarter auction to benefit organization saving cats of Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Cats of Woodford County hosted a Quarter Auction Monday at The Barn III to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

The organization was created in July because there is no cat program in Woodford County.

Monday night at The Barn III in Goodfield, guests had the opportunity to bid on items in a unique format. According to the event flyer, a Quarter Auction is a group of vendors raffling off more than 40 items valued between $10 and $100, for quarters.

The group’s founder, Eryn Pearson, said the event is more about raising awareness than raising funds.

“We want to let people know that we are here, that we want to help any cat-related issues that they have. We have plenty of resources all around the county, and we really, really want them to know that we are here,” she said.

Pearson just purchased a modular home to house the ever-growing number of cats, and the funds raised will help outfit the building.

Admission to the event was $3 and included one paddle for the Quarter Auction. The Barn III is located at 1451 Timberline Rd in Goodfield. All funds raised will benefit Cats of Woodford County.

To learn more about the group, visit its Facebook page.