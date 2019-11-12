Quest responds to PPS vote to renew academy for two more years

PEORIA, Ill. — Quest Charter Academy is responding to the Peoria Public Schools School Board’s vote to renew the contract to keep the school going for the next two years.

The PPS District 150 board voted Monday night to approve a two-year conditional contract renewal; at the end of that two years, Quest is expected to improve academic success and work to comply with charter school laws. The charter is for the next two school years from school year 2020-2021 through 2021-2022.

Heather Oyler, chief development officer for Quest, said they will prove to the school board within the next two school years that the choice of Quest is “the right choice not only for the students that attend but also for the Peoria community as a whole.”

This option was one of three given to the board. Members could either:

Approve the 5-year renewal on the condition that the parties enter into a charter agreement exception to the Peoria Public Schools’ Board of Education.

Deny the 5-year renewal

Conditionally approve the 2-year Extension on the condition that he parties enter into a charter agreement acceptable to Peoria Public Schools’ Board of Education.

“On behalf of Quest parents, students, teachers, staff, administration and the Board of Directors; I want to thank the Peoria Public Schools Board of Directors and Superintendent for their deliberation and consideration of the Quest Charter School Reauthorization Proposal,” Quest board president Glenn Ross said on Tuesday.

The Quest Board was anticipating the five-year agreement, and leaders said it will be necessary for the Quest Board to better understand the follow-up implications of a temporary renewal on the best interests of the students and their families who choose Quest.

“Quest Charter Academy remains committed to providing quality education and to maintaining school choice in Peoria,” Oyler wrote in a statement.

PPS board member Martha Ross said this two-year agreement is setting the school up for failure and adds that she would prefer five years. However, she voted in favor because two years is better than none.