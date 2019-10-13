Quest students volunteer and support the Whiskeydaddle races

PEORIA, Ill. — Students from Quest Charter Academy got involved in the community through the Whiskeydaddle Races on Sunday.

Around 100 high school students woke up before dawn to help out with the races.

They volunteered at the start and at water stops along the way, cheering the runners on.

Some faculty and students even ran in the relay, half, and full marathons.

Executive Director Dr. Taunya Jenkins says this is just one way her students give back.

“One of the things that we know for sure is that we support our community and we wanted to get involved to show our commitment to this community and the efforts that are going on with this race,” said Dr. Jenkins.

And despite the early wake up, students had fun cheering and handing out water to runners.