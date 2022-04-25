BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Monday’s Bloomington City Council meeting, the council approved the annexation of around 80 acres of land near Interstate 55 and West Market Street into the City.

Around 15 of those acres will be developed into a QuikTrip gas station and convenience center.

Before this approval was made, a few members of the public spoke against the development, citing concerns of safety, as well as light and noise pollution near residencies.

One resident said the city needs more affordable housing, not gas stations.

A few members of the council also had concerns with QuikTrip wanting to establish video gaming, or gambling, inside the convenience center.

The annexation and site plan were ultimately approved, City Manager Tim Gleason said the site will be a benefit to the city, between being able to develop that area, and saying QuikTrip’s average $1 million annually in different forms of revenue.

“That’s something that is oftentimes generated by travelers, along the interstate system that we have in the community, and not necessarily the residents themselves, so this is attracting that revenue stream from travelers coming through the Bloomington-Normal area,” said Gleason.

Gleason said the groundbreaking could happen very soon.

QuikTrip has more than 900 U.S. locations.