PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many small businesses in Peoria have been affected by COVID-19, according to Cesar Suarez, senior development specialist for the City of Peoria.

The Peoria City Council recently passed the “R.I.S.E.” program, consisting of four different programs to help small businesses.

The “R” deals with recovery, which is for businesses to make up for their losses during COVID-19.

The “I” is income substitution or support. It deals with businesses that might have recovered, but are late on rent, mortgage, or lease payments.

“S” stands for start funds, for companies looking to start up during COVID. Lastly, the “E” is for expansion, for businesses looking to expand their location, gather more employees, etc.

Suarez said this is a great way for businesses to get back on their feet.

“It’s very rewarding to know that we can provide some assistance to them, to help them continue their operations, to grow their operations, to start up their businesses, to create jobs, and really turn around this economy as best we can under COVID,” he said.

Peoria City Council set aside $2.4 million of the American Rescue Plan Act money for these programs.

Small businesses can apply for as many or as few programs as they choose, and can receive a max of $50,000 per program.

Businesses will not be able to apply until the application is online, which is anticipated for the end of April.