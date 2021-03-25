R.P. Acquisition Corporation acquires Stock + Field assets, saves 1,000 jobs

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — R.P. Acquisition Corporation, a subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., Inc., has announced its pending acquisition of the assets of the Stock+Field family of stores and plans to begin operations under new management in April.

The stores will retain the Stock+Field name, and continue to operate in the farm and ranch space, according to a press release, and 1,000 midwest jobs will be saved.

Founded in Watseka in 1964 as Big R Stores, Stock+Field is a farm, home, and outdoor retail brand that has grown to include 25 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In January, the company filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close all of its stores.

Based in Edwardsville, R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned retailer that operates 72 full-service hardware and building material stores throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Iowa. The company was founded in 1977 by CEO Robert L. Plummer in Staunton.

“Our focus right now is on keeping Stock+Field stores open and serving the many communities they have served for years and, in some instances, decades,” said Plummer, Chairman of R.P. Acquisition Corporation.