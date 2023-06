NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning on Wednesday, June 7, Raab Road from North Parkside Road to Ropp Road will be closed due to accident reconstruction.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The road is expected to reopen on Wednesday by 12:30 p.m. weather permitting.

Anyone with questions can contact Normal Police Department Shift Sergeant, at (309) 454-9535.