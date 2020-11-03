Raber Packing Company progressing towards re-opening

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A West Peoria business is continuing to rise from the ashes as it makes progress towards re-opening.

On Nov. 8, 2018, a fire destroyed Raber Packing Company after serving the Central Illinois area for over 60 years. It’s since been a two-year process of rebuilding and remodeling for the family-owned business.

The company held a walk-through, Thursday afternoon, showing off its construction progress in its new location on 3000 W. Farmington Road. The city’s mayor, James Dillon, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos attended the tour.

Mayor Dillon said the new expanded facility is impressive and should last for years to come.

“It’s been a long time coming but you can see by looking around its been worth it,” Dillon said. “They did a lot of planning on this so that it’ll last for generations. They’ve been in business a long time and they want to continue to be in business a long time.”

The facility is expected to include a slaughterhouse in the back, a banquet hall in the front, a bigger retail shop, areas for customers to watch food preparation and a lunch counter to order food.

Dillon said he’s also excited about the possibility of the newly constructed Raber assisting local businesses and generating money into the local economy.

“It’s hard for our business because of the COVID,” Dillon said. “It’s exciting to see a family business like this, that’s going to put almost $10 million into our local economy here so we’re very happy.”

He said Raber has plans to open within a few short months. He said he doesn’t foresee new mitigations for the region interfering with the facility’s current construction process.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected