Raber Packing Company rebuilding and expanding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new building, new location and new beginnings are in store for a family-owned business.

Raber Packing Company had been in the Peoria community for over 60 years before its previous home burned down in November of 2018.

It’s now rebuilding and expanding which is a process owner Henry, Buddy, Courdt said he didn’t expect to take so long.

“It’s taken a long time to get here,” Courdt said. “If you would’ve asked me a month after the fire how long until we open I never thought it would take this long.”

Courdt said the two-year process, which included moving to 3000 W. Farmington Road and tearing down nearly four acres of trees for the new facility, is expected to finish by the end of this year or early 2021.

He said the larger facility is opening more doors for the business to venture into new avenues that they couldn’t in the old facility.

“We can offer a lot more products than what we could offer before,” Courdt said. “We got different products that we can make now that the old plant just wasn’t physically available to make.”

Courdt said they’re federally regulated now which allows them to move products across state lines and even sell meat inside grocery stores.

He said the facility will include a slaughterhouse in the back, a banquet hall in the front, a bigger retail shop, areas for customers to watch food preparation and a lunch counter to order food.

“We’ll prepare food daily,” Courdt said. “You can come in and buy a sandwich or you can come in in the evening and buy smoked brisket or pulled pork to take home for a family dinner.”

Julie Courdt, Buddy’s mom, said for years it’s been her dream to get a new building. She said although the fire forced them to get a new facility, she’s proud her son beat the obstacles and actually did it.

“I’m just really incredibly proud of Buddy,” Julie said. “He has faced them head on and figured out how we can get this building built.”

Courdt said they’re hoping to get the roof on the building shortly. He said they’ve always been a community business and he wants to get back to serving the locals.

“We’ve always supported local people, you know brought meat to local consumers,” Courdt said. “None of that’s changing in the future. I think we can only do that better now.”

