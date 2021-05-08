Race for Preservation: Springdale Cemetery holds first 5k fundraiser to restore grounds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, May 8, the Springdale Historical Preservation Foundation partnered with Peoria’s Shazam Racing to hold the first Springdale 5k: The Race for Preservation.

The Springdale Cemetery and Mausoleum is 165 years old, according to General Manager Mark Matuszak.

He said time and erosion have caused a need for monument restoration at the 254-acre space.

“Many of the families that have those markers that may be tilted, maybe tipped over, are no longer around,” Matuszak said, “because they’re that old. We feel that it’s our obligation to restore those monuments, and we can’t use public funds for that, so we have to do fundraisers.”

All money raised will go to preservation efforts at the cemetery.

“Much of Peoria’s history is buried at Springdale,” Matuszak said. “You’ll see that many of the names you see on the markers are the same names that are on streets throughout Peoria. So it’s a community treasure and we do everything we can to protect that treasure.”

Matuszak said the race was scheduled for this time in 2020, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. He also said the turnout was good for the first race and he hopes to see it grow.