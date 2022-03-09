PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and some people in Peoria celebrate the Saturday before with the annual Blarney Blitz 5K.

The Blarney Blitz is returning this year, March 12, to Downtown Peoria. The race director, Adam White, said nationwide race numbers are down 50%. White said the racing community is still healing and there is still much work to do to get the number back up again.

Peoria’s marathon, the Whiskeydaddle is not happening this year due to this same reason.

With the Blarney Blitz, White said they are on track to getting 800 runners but during this time of year, the weather plays a vital role in the decision-making.

“It’s going to take some time to build consumer behaviors and bring everyone’s comfort level back up to being in groups and doing these types of activities. From a planning statement, these are the things that we know, and that’s the business we chose to get in, so we factor it in, and we move on,” said White.

White said registration is still open. The race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Following the race, an after-party will be held at Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery.