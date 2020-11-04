Rachael Lund wins race for McLean County Board District 5

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Rachael Lund (D) won the race for McLean County Board District 5 Tuesday.
According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Lund won with 51.8% of the vote.
This story will be updated.
