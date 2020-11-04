Rachael Lund wins race for McLean County Board District 5

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Rachael Lund (D) won the race for McLean County Board District 5 Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Lund won with 51.8% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News