Rachael Parker wins race for Peoria County Clerk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rachael Parker (D) won the race for Peoria County Clerk Tuesday.

According to the Peoria election commission Parker won with 70.9% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

