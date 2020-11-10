Racial propaganda stirring Central Illinois communities, ‘numerous’ flyers found on lawns

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — Tuesday, Paul Miller, of Peoria, was taking a morning walk when he stumbled upon a small plastic bag, with rocks and a note inside.

Miller picked it up and said it appeared to be the same racial propaganda he heard about a day prior.

The propaganda Miller is referring is a flyer like this. A few people made posts on Facebook saying they found this flyer in a plastic bag on their lawn.

The flyer Miller found Tuesday looked a bit different. The head line reads, “Hip Hop Party.” With links to different websites below.

Miller assumed it was a party invite, but that is not the case. The links on the note direct people to websites with posts highlighting alleged acts of violence in the Black and Hispanic communities.

One banner on the site reads, “Consensual sex with a black is suicidal.” The full post is below:

Screenshot of website

“We do not need division and hatred and suspicion fanned, we need to come together as a community to address these problems if we were to have any hope at all.” Paul Miller, Peoria

The East Peoria Police Department made a post on Facebook the reads, “Officers have responded to numerous complaints about flyers placed in yards.”

Although the language on the flyers may be offensive to some, one officer told WMBD it is not a crime.

If you have any information about the flyers or surveillance video, you can contact East Peoria Police or Peoria Police.

