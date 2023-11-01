NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Anyone with a leftover pumpkin or jack-o-lanterns can recycle them at Rader Family Farms this Saturday.

According to a Rader Family Farms Facebook post, a “Pumpkin Smash” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the farm’s parking lot.

The goal of the Pumpkin Smash is to stop pumpkins from going to landfills and instead provide a location for the pumpkins to be composted.

Composting is the natural process of recycling organic matter. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, it has many benefits, including improving soil health, recycling nutrients and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

At the event, guests will be able to bring their own pumpkins to smash or smash one of the farms. Information about more recycling opportunities will also be shared at the event.

Rader Family Farm stated this event is a joint effort by the University of Illinois Extension, the Town of Normal, Illinois State University and volunteers from Rivian.

No other parts of the farms will be open during the event.