Rader Family Farms open for the 2020 fall season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois fall tradition opened its gates Sunday morning for those looking to enjoy the cooler temps.

Rader Family Farms just off Rivian Motorway in Normal is officially open for the fall of 2020. Guests can come pick out pumpkins, mums and other accessories to spruce up their homes for the fall months. The fall festival attraction also features delicious fall foods and rides and games children of all ages can enjoy.

The over 40-acre farms allows plenty of room for guests to social distance, so masks are only required on rides, inside buildings and other places that are difficult to keep six feet from others.

This is the 12th year that the farm has welcomed guests in this format and the family is excited to still be a part of the Central Illinois fall fun. Retail manager and director Amy Hughes (nee Rader) said their goal is have a fun place families can make memories.

“You can still come and have a great day. I think people are just excited to be out of their homes and to do something fun and have a place to go, so we hope we can be that fall destination,” Hughes said.

The farm is open now until Oct 31 Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend.

