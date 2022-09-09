NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — People are gearing up for a good time at a famous family farm.

Rader Family Farms opens tomorrow for the fall season. They have a host of activities for the family.

For 14 years, the Rader Family has opened their pumpkin farm to the community for family-friendly fun. The farm is located on Ropp Road in Normal.

Activities include climbing a hay castle, train rides and pumpkin donut making,

Amy Hughes is the oldest child of Lynn and Linda Rader. She said they are an agri-tainment business encouraging families to put their devices away and have fun together.

“Our goal is to educate people on agriculture while we entertain them. And I think we do a good job. We have 80 acres here that we let people explore, learn and play,” said Hughes.

Rader Family Farms’ fall seasons runs until Oct. 30. They are open Wednesdays through Sunday and Columbus Day at 10 a.m.

For ticket information visit www.raderfamilyfarms.com.