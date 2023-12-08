PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Phones were ringing off the hook on Friday for the 23rd Annual Drive for Miracles Radiothon at the OSF Ministry Headquarters in downtown Peoria.

The radiothon raised more than $383,000 to support programs at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. More than 100 volunteers answered phones from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. while radio hosts with 93.3 The Drive shared patient stories and information about the hospital.

“This is just a real opportunity for community members to learn about all of the services available at OSF Children’s Hospital and to donate funds to support the programs that are available to kids all throughout Central Illinois and beyond,” said Mike Wells, president of OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Wells said the hospital does much more than basic and complex medical care for children. Many programs offered by the hospital wouldn’t be possible without donor funding.

“Things like an on-site school that we offer to keep kids caught up in school. We have counseling services, travel assistance so that families who are coming from a long distance can get back and forth…We have free overnight stays. We provide meals for families when they need them, just so many programs and services that are important to families when their kids are here in the hospital, that are not covered by insurance. These donor funds are the only way we can provide those kinds of services,” he said.

Without OSF Children’s Hospital, Wells said families would have to travel to Chicago or St. Louis for this level of care.

“We’re really fortunate to have a comprehensive children’s hospital in Central Illinois, and so it really just means a lot to us when the community comes out to support us… There is not another hospital that provides the level of care we do at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois outside of Chicago, no other place in the state. If we weren’t here, you’d likely have to travel at least two to two and a half hours away,” he said.

If you’d still like to donate, text “OSF” to 51555 or click here to donate online.