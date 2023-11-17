PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A vegan mainstay in Peoria announced it’s closing its doors via Facebook.

Radish Kitchen has been open for four years, its last day will be Dec. 22. However, Thanksgiving feast pre-orders and holiday bake pre-orders will still be honored.

I have so much that I want to say about how incredibly proud I am of the accomplishments we've reached and all of my favorite ways we've collaborated with the community the last three years, but for now I want to lay out how we will be wrapping up over the next five weeks. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported us through all of our ups and downs. We are so grateful, and I'm happy to have taken a big leap to follow this dream Radish Kitchen Facebook

The restaurant will host a staff benefit dinner to help support employees in the shop.

Radish Kitchen blossomed from a former endeavor called Up Beet Jams.