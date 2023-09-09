PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who allegedly ran a “chop shop” in the Glasford area has been booked into the county jail on several charges related to possessing and then destroying stolen cars, the Peoria County Sheriff announced late Friday.

Arrested was Robert A. Blue, 36, of Glasford on charges of methamphetamines’ possession with intent to deliver, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and then several charges related to illegal possession of car title documents, registrations, and catalytic converters.

He remained in the Peoria County Jail early Saturday morning awaiting formal charging by the prosecutors which could come this weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, members of the Peoria Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a multi-agency group that normally works undercover drug operations, raised a house at 7504 S. Hanna City Glasford Road just after 8:30 a.m. Friday. The raid came after a months-long investigation, said Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Assisting was the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, another multiagency group that is akin to a SWAT team, and the Peoria Police Department which loaned them their Bearcat armored car.

Once inside, members of the sheriff’s office and the Greater Peoria Auto Crimes Task Force (GPACT) were called due to the discovery of two stolen vehicles that were cut up in pieces, over forty fraudulent vehicle titles, and six cut catalytic converters.

GPACT investigators stated the outbuilding where the vehicles and parts were located was a true “chop shop,” the sheriff’s office said.

The PMEG agents, who were looking for drugs, allegedly found ketamine, meth, scales, and packaging equipment.

Also detained were a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants from Fulton County. Their status wasn’t immediately known on Saturday.

“This is a great example of several different agencies working together to reduce crime in Peoria County. GPACT has only been operational for approximately two months and we have seen a positive impact already in vehicle-related crimes,” Watkins said in a news release.