CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Commerce Commission has allowed for the installation of automatic signal lights and gates where roads intersect with Iowa interstate railroad lines.

There will be ten railroad crossings in Peoria and Marshall counties that will receive these new improvements.

Railroad crossings marked for improvements are at Marine Drive and Detweiller Golf Road in Peoria, at East Fairview Street and East Resthaven Road near Mossville, at Lincoln Street in Henry, and at five other spots throughout Marshall County.

The Marshall improvements could cost $1.9 million and the Peoria improvements $1.2 million. A state fund established for these kinds of safety upgrades will cover 95% of the costs, with the railroad company picking up the rest.

The upgrades are expected to be completed within 18 months.