Rain creates a potential for flooding; how highway departments prepare and ways to protect your home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Rain is in the forecast throughout this weekend, which brings the potential for flooding but there are ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim of flood damage.

Roads and streets filling with water as a result of flooding can happen quickly in some cases.

“We’ve had instances, especially isolated areas that’ve just been hammered with rain and you know, the pavement floods, and it just overwhelms the drainage system in the area,” said Mark Gilles, Peoria County Highway Department operations officer.

In response to the chance for flooding, the Peoria County Highway Department said their plan involves getting out in front of the problem.

“The advanced preparation really starts in the spring when the ground thaws, making sure our drainage ways are clear and everything’s draining properly, our crossroad tubes and our major drainage structures are clear,” Gilles said.

Gilles says his department is also putting staff on standby to assist to where needed.

Jason Fletcher, president of Peoria/North Central Tazewell County ServPro, explains there are safety steps the community can take to protect themselves and their homes as well.

“The biggest thing we see usually is if there’s a power loss or a backup of sewer and drains, or people’s sub pumps just give out being older and that type of stuff,” Fletcher said,

Fletcher explains by taking the steps to ensure your systems are up to date, it can save you a lot of headache in the future.

“Any type of maintenance is critical. All of those allow the water to get away from your house and you have to give it an avenue to get away from your house or it’s going to end up in your house,” he said.

To avoid damage to household items, Fletcher advises the community to remove objects from the ground and place them in a tote on a shelf.