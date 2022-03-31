HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City park postponed one popular feature due to rainy weather and inspections, staff told WMBD Thursday.

Wildlife Prairie Park is a Central Illinois staple, winning both Best Hidden Gem and Best Place for Family Fun by Peoria Magazines in 2021.

One feature of the park, the Prairie Zephyr Train, takes guests through two different loops through the park.

According to its website, the first train ride of the season was supposed to be Friday, April 1. However, due primarily to weather, that start date was pushed back to the following Friday, April 8.

Jen Funk, the director of marketing for the park, said a mandatory state inspection of the train was postponed due to the rain, and that inspection will hopefully happen in the upcoming week.

Park staff require a minimum temperature of 50 degrees or higher for the train to run. Rain will also cause halts to rides.

The 2022 train schedule can be found here.