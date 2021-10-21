Rainbow PUSH Coalition hosting march for Julani Day

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson are hosting a march for the once missing Illinois State University grad student, Jelani day.

According to a Justice for Jelani Day Facebook post, the march is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 21st, at noon at the city of Peru Police Department at 2650 N Peoria St.

The 25-year-old’s body was found in the Illinois River near Peru on September 4. He was buried in Danville Tuesday.

The event is to support the day family until justice is delivered.

Updated information is available on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page.