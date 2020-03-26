Rainbow Resource Center offering guidance for parents teaching at home

STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Stark County family-owned company is helping parents teach their kids from home. Rainbow Resource Center is a homeschooling company in Toulon.

It offers a free consultation service for callers. The goal is to help provide an educational plan or supplement work for time away from school.

“As much as teachers are vital of any child’s education and growth, for the parents to be able to step in and help, we believe the parents have a real interest in seeing their children succeed,” said Customer Service Manager Zach Smith.

The company offers homeschooling help, early learning, language arts, phonics, handwriting, vocabulary, mathematics, foreign language, and more.

Smith said because of state mandates, more parents are home teaching their children. The company wants to be a resource to help supplement classwork given by teachers.

“This is a time where [children] can really expand beyond maybe the normal curriculum and explore things that they may not have had time for before,” said Smith. “[They can] explore special interest things. I think that it’s a really great opportunity to just really broaden the horizons for our children.”)

You can call toll- free to talk to a consultant: 1.888.841.3456 or you can live chat on the website.

More about Rainbow Resource Center

Our business continues to be a family business, as several of our kids and their spouses work in key positions in our business. Jessica spearheads our Marketing Department, while husband Steve works on website improvements and computer hardware upgrades. Maintaining rental properties, shopping garage sales, and parenting Ramsey, Gemma, and Roxy occupy their non-work hours. When not homeschooling, Megan works on product research and catalog administration, while her husband Zach oversees our customer service, consulting, and exhibit teams. They and their six kids (Cheyenh, Dusti, Jackson, Sedona, Asher, and Sawyer) take care of their 5-acre, 2-horse “ranch.” Stephanie helps us out on the catalog as needed (which is every year!), but spends the rest of her time homeschooling their eight (Cadence, Haven, West, Avery, Caralee, Bilal, Ariana, and Wyatt). Husband Joel heads up our supplier department and our fulfillment operations. The Mannings spend a lot of time in the woods and the pond at their home. Stephen has joined the family business and splits his time between Software Development, IT, and Marketing. He enjoys foreign music, writing, and travel.