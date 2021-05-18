Rainfall brings potential flooding issues for homes, businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD Meteorologists report about two inches of rain fell in Peoria since Friday.

“With the ground being totally saturated we’re starting to get some sump pump failures in,” said Jason Fletcher, the owner of ServPro.

In some areas, the rain is pooling up and even getting inside some homes and buildings.

“If you get water in the basement, especially if it’s finished, you’re going to have an expensive bill with the cleanup and restoration,” said Anthony Nena, the owner of Nena Ace Hardware.

Nena said sump pumps offer a layer of protection.

“When the water raises up, it lifts the float up and then the pump will initiate and pump out water,” said Nena.

To avoid water getting inside the home, be sure to look outside, too.

“The name of the game is keeping the water away from your house,” said Nena

Nena also said to check a home’s downspouts. They should be six feet away from the house.

“With the weather forecast we’ve got over the next week, I expect a great deal of these fans to be gone by the end of the week,” Fletches.

If rain causes flooding, Fletcher said it can be a pricey fix.

“The portion of the initial clean up is covered by a lot of different insurance policies,” said Fletcher.

But, he said, act quick.

“If it goes into a mold-ish situation, most insurance policies do not cover mold,” said Fletcher.

Mold can create a more expensive problem down the road, he said and if homeowners find water soaking carpet or furniture, be careful, as there could be electrical issues, too.