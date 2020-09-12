Rainfall reports from heavy rainfall Saturday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Much of Central Illinois got just what they needed late Friday night into Saturday morning, that being heavy rainfall.

Amounts quickly came pouring in area wide Saturday morning with corridors of rainfall exceeding two inches. Here’s a compiled list of rain reports from across Central Illinois.

Pekin: 1.38″

Morton: 1.5″

Tremont: 1.76″

Peoria International Airport: 2.42″

CIRA: 1.00″

2 SE Dunlap: 2.26″

Washington: 1.61″

Princeville: 2.5″

Glasford: 2.5″

Cuba: 1.5″

Trivoli: 2.8″

Astoria: 2.61″

Bartonville: 1.9″

Canton: 2.72″

Beardstown: 2.0″

Lewistown: 2.4″

Toulon: 1.8″

Farmington: 2.2″

Knoxville: 2.9″

Yates City: 1.66″

Galesburg: 2.4″

Wyoming: 2.15″

3 W Macomb: 2.11″

2 W Alta: 2.04″

Elmwood: 1.57″

The setup for heavy rainfall included a weak cold front that swept across the region Saturday morning. As the front moved through, air was pushed up and moisture was squeezed out in high amounts. In the upper levels, a low pressure center migrated through the upper mid-west from Iowa into Wisconsin, bringing extra lift to the atmosphere and allowing sustained showers through the morning.

VIPIR Radar showed widespread pockets of heavy rain from 4:00 am through around 11:00 am. The system gradually pulled from west toward the east with the movement of the weak cold frontal boundary.

Rainfall amounts quickly began to populate the map until pockets of 2-3″ became evident along and west of the Illinois River. Slightly lesser amounts fell along and east of Interstate 55.

Heavy rainfall soaks the northern half of the state

The second week of September proved to be a drought buster with multiple episodes of heavy rainfall. The highest totals are found north of I-74 where a stationary boundary set up shop and kept the atmosphere moist.

Pockets of moderate drought as of Thursday, September 10th

The last drought monitor doesn’t take into account this weekend’s rainfall as it updates on Thursdays, but it’s clear that the next update will take most of Central Illinois out of the drought conditions.